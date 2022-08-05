Chiefs’ Frank Clark arrives at camp with new outlook on life

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Frank Clark arrived at training camp for the Kansas City Chiefs noticeably trimmer and much quicker. His attitude? That was better, too. Both were impacted by the decision the defensive end made to clean up his life, even forgoing alcohol, which has gotten him into trouble in the past. Now it’s time to see whether those changes translate to the field. The two-time Pro Bowl defensive end had just 4 1/2 sacks last season, and that paltry figure was a big reason why the Chiefs were near the bottom of the league in pressuring the quarterback.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.