Taliban claim they unaware of al-Qaida leader in Afghanistan
By RAHIM FAIEZ
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban broke its silence Thursday, days after a U.S. drone strike killing al-Qaida’s top leader in Afghanistan’s capital, acknowledging his slaying, and pledging to launch an investigation. “The government and the leadership weren’t aware of what is being claimed, nor any trace there. Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan reiterates its commitment to Doha Agreement,” Suhail Shaheen, the head of the group’s political office in Doha, Qatar told the Associated Press in a what’s App message.