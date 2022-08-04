Skip to Content
Salinas Police reminds drivers to be careful when driving through school zones

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Some school districts on the Central Coast began their first day of school yesterday. As students return to the classroom, the Salinas Police Department is reminding the community to follow the speed limit and be cautious going through school zones.

KION’s Ana Torrea is reaching out to both police and local school districts if there have been any problem spots since the first day.

She’ll have the full story at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

