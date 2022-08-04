Local fitness coach helps bridge the gap between diabetes and the Latino population

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)- A local fitness trainer is helping the community stay in shape beyond just the gym.

With the Summertime here many have a goal. Whether it’s to their goal weight or be swimsuit ready, everyone wants the perfect body. But for trainer Nimsi Pulido working out is more than just an activity to like what we see in the mirror.

"Were trying to have people feel comfortable with themselves not just physically but mentally," said Pulido.

In order to start the mental process, a healthy diet is step one. Nimsi herself works a lot with the local Latino community to educate them on proper eating habits.

According to the American Diabetes Association, people of Hispanic origin in the United Satets have the second highest rate of diagnosed diabetes.

Pulido who has had a family history of diabetes wants to make the community aware of how to stay healthy.



"I myself deal with diabetes issues at home with my family its both sides and so I've seen my grandparents pass away because of that and this is why I want to help the community"

Take trainee Marth Armenta. After having a family history of diabetes, she knew now was the time to get in shape but did it for a specific reason.

"I need to do something for my health for my kids to show them if i could do it they could do it too"

Another trainee Nimsi works closely with comes with a unique story. Ana Garcia who is currently deaf doesn’t let her disability stop her inside or outside the gym.

"I offered three times per week training if i was to go and pick her up during my lunch and she agreed, " said Pulido.

And the two have figured out a innovate system to communicate.

"We communicate through text messages i don’t know sign language so its very difficult for me but I do the best I can"

With the ongoing pandemic, many people who suffer from mental illness need a gateway to relief…and that’s just what the gym offers.

Gym member Crystal Hunt comes to the gym to help ease her mental health.

"I was diagnosed when i was nineteen with panic attacks and anxiety, it helps me with everything my anxiety it helps me sleep it helps me just feel better," said Hunt.

It’s a twenty-four seven weekly job for Nimsi, but her the work never stops.

"I’m a single mom I have two kids what I’m trying to build is show them that if we could be better for them we can be better for ourselves"

But for everyone she works with she just wants this common goal.

"fitness to me, not only does it mean health but it means confidence in myself," said Gallaga.