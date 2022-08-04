Huh takes big leap off bubble with career-best 61 at Wyndham

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — John Huh has the lowest round of his PGA Tour career and it couldn’t have come at a better time. Huh shot a 61 on Tuesday in the Wyndham Championship. It’s the final event of the regular season. Only the top 125 reach the FedEx Cup playoffs and are assured a full PGA Tour card for next season. Huh is at No. 120. He still should be in good shape because nine players ahead of him won’t count from having signed on with the rival LIV Golf league. He leads by two over Sungjae Im among early starters.

