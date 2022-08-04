Georgia begins national title defense with sweet fade

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bulldogs aren’t resting on their laurels — or their locks — as they begin defense of college football’s national championship. Quarterback Stetson Bennett and several of his teammates chopped off lots of hair before the start of preseason practice. Some clandestine shots of Bennett’s sweet fade generated plenty of buzz on social media. Coach Kirby Smart says the new ‘dos show his team is hungry for a repeat after winning its first national title since 1980. The Bulldogs have plenty of talent but some big holes to fill after a record 15 players went in the NFL draft.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.