Crews need help locating dolphin wrapped in fishing line in Galveston

By KTRK Staff

Click here for updates on this story

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) — Authorities want to know if you’ve seen a dolphin wrapped in fishing line near Galveston.

The Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network shared photos of the dolphin on social media.

Crews were able to remove some of the line wrapped around the young dolphin’s dorsal fin, but need help finding the mammal to remove the rest from around its tail flukes.

The network says the dolphin has been seen around the Galveston Ship Channel and Seawolf Park.

You are encouraged to take photos and videos of the dolphin, but authorities say you should not attempt to approach or pursue it.

If it approaches you, TMMSN says you should quickly reel in your line to avoid losing your bait/gear and to prevent further injury to the dolphin.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.