Boston Red Sox release outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have released Jackie Bradley Jr., ending the outfielder’s second stint with the team. Bradley is batting .210 with three homers and 29 RBIs in 92 games this season. Bradley’s release left the Red Sox with 39 players on their 40-man roster. Bradley was drafted by Boston with the No. 40 pick in the 2011 amateur draft. He broke into the majors with the Red Sox in 2013 and helped the team win the World Series in 2018. Bradley agreed to a $24 million, two-year contract with Milwaukee in March 2021 and played one season for the Brewers before he was traded to Boston in December.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.