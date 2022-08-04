Amazon workers at UK warehouse stop work to protest pay

LONDON (AP) — More than 700 Amazon warehouse workers in England staged a protest Thursday in a dispute over pay. It’s the latest sign of workplace friction stoked by Britain’s cost of living crisis and the growing discontent among Amazon’s warehouse workers over wage and working conditions. The GMB union says employees at the facility in Tilbury, Essex, east of London, stopped work after the ecommerce giant offered to raise salaries by 35 pence (42 cents) an hour. The union says workers want a raise of 2 pounds to better match the demands of their job and cope with soaring inflation. Amazon says U.K. warehouse employee salaries will rise to between 10.50 and 11.45 pounds an hour, which it called “competitive pay.” But those wages are dependent on location.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.