Alibaba revenue beats expectations despite contraction

HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding on Thursday beat market expectations for revenue in its quarter ended June, even as revenue was nearly flat and the company continues to grapple with the fallout from increased regulatory scrutiny and slowing economy growth. Alibaba reported revenues of 205.6 billion ($30.4 billion) for its quarter ended June, a 0.1% decrease from last year. The company said that the decline in revenue was “mainly due to impacts from COVID-19 resurgence and restrictions that resulted in supply chain and logistics disruptions in April and most of May.” It was the first time that the company reported a contraction in sales. Net income plunged 50% to 22.7 billion yuan ($3.4 billion).

