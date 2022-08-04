Alaska officers violated policy in ‘white privilege’ stop

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska newspaper reports that two Anchorage police officers violated department policy during a traffic stop last month when a woman in town for a rally by former President Donald Trump showed a “white privilege card” instead of a driver’s license and was not ticketed. However, the Anchorage Daily News reports it’s not clear what policy was violated or what disciplinary actions, if any, the officers faced because the department is treating it as a confidential personnel matter. Mimi Israelah says she was heading for a pizza after arriving in Anchorage when she was pulled over for weaving. She couldn’t find her license but handed a novelty “white privilege card” to officers. A video she shot shows one officer replying, “That’s hilarious.”

