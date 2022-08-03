Yordan Alvarez gets 4 strikes in AB during Astros win
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez was not called out after a third strike in a win over the Boston Red Sox. Alvarez led off Houston’s third by taking a ball against Rich Hill. After that, home plate umpire Jim Wolf called strike one, and Alvarez fouled off a pitch for strike two. Wolf then called the third strike, but didn’t punch him out. No one appeared to notice the mistake, as Alvarez remained in the box and Hill went back to the mound. Alvarez grounded out on the next pitch.