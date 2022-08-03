Two arrested for alleged child porn in Monterey County, including 15-year-old

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The South Monterey County Task Force served two warrants that led to two arrests for child porn on Wednesday.

Detectives received reports of the viewing and downloading of child porn from two suspects. A 15-year-old King City resident and 31-year-old Victor Alonzo Valdivia Cabrera of Soledad were arrested and charged, said police.

The Soledad arrest happened on the 800 block of Portola Drive, according to police. Valdivia Cabrera was arrested on the 100 block of River Drive in King City, said police.

That case will be forwarded to the Monterey County Juvenile Probation Department for the 15-year-old suspect, said police.