Ten Hag: ‘Unacceptable’ that Ronaldo, others left game early

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says it was “unacceptable” for Cristiano Ronaldo and other players to leave Old Trafford before the end of Sunday’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano. Ronaldo made his first preseason appearance in the match, playing 45 minutes amid speculation about his future at the club. He was pictured with teammate Diogo Dalot leaving the game before full-time of the 1-1 draw. Ten Hag did not speak to the media after Sunday’s game but told Dutch broadcaster Viaplay that “this is unacceptable for everyone. I tell them that it’s unacceptable, that we are a team, a squad and that you should stay until the end.” Brighton visits Old Trafford on Sunday in the season opener.

