SPCA Monterey holding pick your own price event weekend

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- SPCA Monterey County is offering a "pick your own price" adoption event from August 4 to August 7.

The group hopes to provide several cats, dogs, kittens, puppies, hamsters, guinea pigs, rats, rabbits, roosters, ducks, red-eared sliders, and African side-neck turtles, Mississippi map turtles, pigeons and finches, with a home.

The event will be held at 1002 Monterey- Salinas Highway, across from WeatherTechRaceway Laguna Seca, from11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SPCA Monterey County suggests arriving early because there are no holds on pets.

For more information, please call The SPCA at 831-373-2631 or visit www.SPCAmc.org.