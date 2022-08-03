Machinists at 3 Boeing defense plants ratify new contract

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Workers in three Boeing factories in the Midwest have a new contract, and Boeing is averting the threat of a strike. Nearly 2,500 workers at the plants make military planes and other defense products. They voted Wednesday to ratify a contract that will boost pay an average of 14% over three years and improve retirement benefits. Less than two weeks ago, the same workers overwhelmingly rejected a Boeing contract offer and threatened to go on strike. A spokesman for Boeing says the company is pleased with the outcome. The new contract covers workers at Boeing plants in Missouri and Illinois.

