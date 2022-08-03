Douglas County deputies find 1,000+ fentanyl pills, stolen guns during traffic stop

By Jennifer McRae

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colorado (KCNC) — Deputies in Douglas County took more than 1,000 fentanyl pills off the streets when they pulled over a vehicle in the Meridian area early Sunday morning. Deputies also found multiple stolen guns and a large amount of drugs.

When deputies pulled over the vehicle, the driver tried to take off. That driver struck a patrol car before getting out of the vehicle and running away.

Fortunately for deputies, the driver didn’t get far and was arrested.

