Chandler police arrest man accused of firing rifle at a mall

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — A suspect accused of firing 30 rounds from an assault rifle at a man and into the air outside a Chandler mall has been arrested, according to authorities.

Chandler police said 19-year-old Nathaniel Anthony Vensor has been booked into a Maricopa County jail on suspicion of 30 counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm and one count each of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor.

It was unclear Wednesday if Vensor has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

According to court documents, Vensor was at the Chandler Fashion Center on Monday night with some friends.

Police said Vensor bought a baseball hat and then he and his friends went to their cars in the parking lot.

Vensor got an AR-15 assault rifle from his girlfriend’s car and allegedly pointed the weapon at one of the men and demanded jewelry, according to authorities.

Police said the man refused so Vensor fired 30 rounds and then drove away before officers arrived.

There were no injuries and police reported recovering the discharged shell casings in the parking lot.

Police said Vensor returned to the mall Tuesday wearing the same baseball hat and was arrested although he denied shooting the assault rifle.