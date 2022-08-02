UK leadership favorite Truss stumbles over plan to slash pay

LONDON (AP) — British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has been forced into a policy U-turn as she runs to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Truss abandoned a proposal to cut some public sector salaries after the idea drew scorn from fellow Conservatives. Critics said the plan would mean cutting salaries at a time when prices for food and fuel are soaring. The change came after Truss’s campaign got a boost with endorsement from a former rival, Penny Mordaunt. Truss and former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak are running to succeed Johnson, who quit amid ethics scandals last month. About 180,000 Conservative members across the U.K. are voting for a new leader, with the winner to be announced Sept. 5.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.