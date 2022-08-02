Sheriff: Captive girl escapes home; police find 2 bodies

DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old girl held captive in a rural Alabama residence escaped, prompting an investigation that led police to discover two decomposing bodies at the home where she had been kept. Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett says a man was jailed on a kidnapping count, and a prosecutor says capital murder charges are likely. Authorities say a motorist driving through a rural residential area spotted a child on the road on Monday morning, stopped and called 911. Police haven’t released a possible cause of death or the identity of the victims.

