Salinas Police investigating attempted triple homicide on Salinas Street

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police are investigating an attempted triple homicide on the 200 block of Salinas Street that occurred Monday morning.

At around 1:37 a.m., police went to the corner of Salinas Street and Howard Street for a ShotSpotter activation that showed multiple rounds had been fired, said police. They found evidence of a shooting, and three males were taken to the hospital.

The men were ages 17, 20 and 21. They were all taken to Salinas Valley Memorial to the emergency room with gunshot wounds.

The three men arrived at the hospital at around 1:37 a.m., said police. All three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were released from the hospital.

KION asked police if there were any details of a suspect(s), and they said not at this time. No more details are available currently.

Stay with KION for future updates.