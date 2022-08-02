Race car driver dies following 200 mph crash at Great Lakes Dragaway

By Michele Fiore

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A tragic crash at the Great Lakes Dragaway over the weekend took the life of one of the most well-known race car drivers there.

Chuck Weck was 66 years old.

This is a shock and a huge loss for family, friends and the greater racing community, not only because of Chuck Weck’s skills, but more so because he was a very kind man.

Chuck Weck’s daughter says his racing group, The Chicago Wise Guys, and racing friends were his second family. The love was mutual.

“He’d always go out of his way to make it easier for you. He was the ‘take the shirt off my back’ kind of guy too,” said Steve Malek, Chicago Wise Guys driver.

Steve Malek was at the race Saturday. He and Weck listened to the National Anthem together.

“And I’ll never forget, he says to me, ‘be safe, bud.’ I said ‘thanks, Chuck, same to you,’ and that will be the last time I’ll talk to him,” said Malek.

Ten minutes later Weck’s late model Corvette drag car hit a concrete wall at 200 miles an hour.

“You’re hearing everything going on and just hearing the announcer announce Chuck Weck’s crashed into the wall. Give us a minute, guys. And seeing all the medical emergency crew working on Chuck and trying to do everything they could to save him was pretty tough, not gonna lie, it was the hardest thing I’ve ever seen,” said Malek.

At 66, Weck had been part of the Chicago Wise Guys longer than most. He was a mentor to many and when this happened, they all came together.

“As many as the fellow racers that could sneak down there to, we were praying, we were talking to him, telling him ‘come on Chuck, it’s all right, bud,'” said Malek.

Family tells us they plan to scatter Weck’s ashes at the racetrack. He told them if something ever happened to him, that’s what he wanted.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

