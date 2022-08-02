Mo Ostin, longtime Warner records chairman, dies at 95

NEW YORK (AP) — Mo Ostin, a self-effacing giant of the music business who with rare integrity presided over Warner Bros. Records’ rise to a sprawling, billion-dollar empire, has died. He was 95. Warner Records said Ostin, a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, died Sunday “peacefully in his sleep.” In a statement, the company called him “one of the greatest record men of all time.” For decades, Ostin thrived on the simple, underused idea of taking on talented and original performers and letting them remain talented and original, whether Jimi Hendrix and Neil Young, Fleetwood Mac and Paul Simon, or R.E.M. and Green Day.

