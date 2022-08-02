Haggerty hits pinch homer and M’s hang on to beat Yanks 8-6

NEW YORK (AP) — Pinch-hitter Sam Haggerty opened the seventh inning with a go-ahead homer, Andrés Muñoz escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth and the Seattle Mariners hung on for a 8-6 victory over the New York Yankees on after blowing a four-run lead. The switch-hitting Haggerty was sent up to bat for left-handed hitting Jarred Kelenic against left-hander Lucas Luetge. Haggerty broke a 6-6 tie by lifting a 1-0 cutter into the left field seats. Haggerty homered two days after getting stiches above an eye, an injury sustained when he was hit by his helmet, thrown after he failed on a bunt.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.