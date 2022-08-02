Haggerty hits pinch homer and M’s hang on to beat Yanks 8-6
By LARRY FLEISHER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Pinch-hitter Sam Haggerty opened the seventh inning with a go-ahead homer, Andrés Muñoz escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth and the Seattle Mariners hung on for a 8-6 victory over the New York Yankees on after blowing a four-run lead. The switch-hitting Haggerty was sent up to bat for left-handed hitting Jarred Kelenic against left-hander Lucas Luetge. Haggerty broke a 6-6 tie by lifting a 1-0 cutter into the left field seats. Haggerty homered two days after getting stiches above an eye, an injury sustained when he was hit by his helmet, thrown after he failed on a bunt.