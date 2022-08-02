Ex-WNBA star Lauren Jackson savors each day of her comeback

NEW YORK (AP) — Australian basketball star Lauren Jackson is making a comeback after retiring six years ago. The 41-year-old is on the short-list to play for her country’s national team in the FIBA World Cup in Sydney next month. She helped Australia win the gold medal in the 2006 World Cup in Brazil. The former WNBA All-Star and league MVP retired from playing in 2016 due to multiple knee injuries. She had hoped to compete in the Olympics that year, but an Achilles injury ended that dream. She is recognized as one of the best players in WNBA history but in 2012 Jackson stopped playing in the league.

