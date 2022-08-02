Central Coast schools keeping close watch on monkeypox outbreak

SALINAS, Calif., (KION-TV)- With school starting this week, the monkeypox virus is on the mind of some families getting their kids ready for the new school year.

Some parents told KION they are worried about the disease, while others are not just yet. But some are waiting to hear the guidelines from state and public health leaders.

Monterey County Public Health said monkeypox exposure to the rest of the community is low right now. But people can still contract the disease.

"Even though the risk of monkeypox exposure is extremely low in the rest of the population, people could still get monkeypox," said Dr. Edward Moreno, the county's health officer and Director of Public Health. "But it would require close contact with someone who has monkeypox."

Public Health adds the population with the biggest risk of monkeypox is the LGBTQ+ community. Particularly men who have sex with men. When it comes to vaccinations, that group is the priority.

But incoming high school freshman Jennifer Esparaza is worried about the virus's spread.

"I've been seeing it spread a lot recently, and maybe one of our family members could catch it," said Esparaza. "I've been wearing masks a lot and staying distanced away from people, so I don't endanger my family."

Data from CDPH shows there are nearly 800 confirmed or probable cases of monkeypox statewide. Here at home, there are four confirmed or probable disease cases. While in Santa Cruz County, there are 5 cases, and San Benito County still has zero cases.

School districts are keeping a close eye on the situation. KION reached out to several districts in the area.

The Salinas City Elementary School District said it's working on its messaging for parents. But the district created this page on its website to address concerns that its school community might have.

Salinas City Elementary School District encourages families to follow the same health practices during COVID. Local health leaders also agree.

"Recommendation for businesses and schools and other organizations would be to follow basic hygiene practice," said Dr. Moreno. "Continue to follow guidance for COVID as well because that could help reduce the spread of not just monkeypox, but other viruses."

The Monterey Peninsula Unified School District said it's keeping an eye on the situation and will be relying on guidance from both public health and CDPH.

The Salinas Union High School District said its focus is on covid-19 protocols. But it's also waiting on monkeypox guidance from local and state health leaders.

On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a statewide public health emergency because of the outbreak.