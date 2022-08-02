Bulls and Dragic finalize $2.9 million, 1-year contract

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls and guard Goran Dragic have finalized a one-year, $2.9 million contract. The Bulls tweeted a welcome message in announcing the deal about a month after the two sides reached an agreement. The 36-year-old Dragic has averaged 13.7 points and shot 36.2% on 3-pointers over 14 seasons with Phoenix, Houston, Miami, Toronto and Brooklyn. From Slovenia, he made an All-Star team with the Heat during the 2017-18 season and helped them advance to the 2020 NBA finals. Dragic averaged 7.5 points while shooting 25.4% from beyond the arc last season for Toronto and Brooklyn.

