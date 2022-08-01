‘We will be back’: Kernersville skating ring catches fire, staff says ‘extensive damage’ left behind

By WXII Staff

KERNERSVILLE, North Carolina (WXII) — Staff of “Skate World” in Kernersville say they plan to re-open in the future after a Sunday afternoon fire caused extensive damage.

According to the Kernersville Fire Marshals Office, crews were called to Skate World just before 12:30 p.m. regarding the fire. After their arrival, the fire escalated to a second alarm incident and multiple other agencies were called to help assist.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control around 2:20 p.m. and there were a total of 64 firefighters and emergency services personnel that aided in this effort, fire officials said.

Officials also said that all Skate World employees who were at the scene during the fire were evacuated without any injury.

The Kernersville Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled the fire to be accidental.

Late Sunday, staff addressed the fire on social media:

“I figured you all were waiting to hear from me…. as you all have heard Skate World caught on fire today. It was a phone call that you never expect or want to get. My heart is broken all over again. First the devastation of loosing the love of my life, now this. The thing I hear him saying in my ear, is Lisa, it’s just a material thing, that you’re blessed no one was hurt, so be grateful for that and that, I am. No one was in the building at the time and no fire fighter was injured and for that I thank GOD. This place holds such dear memories for me and Michael as we met there 40 years ago and to work the rink together with our son Brandon over the past several years, special times. I know this place means as much to you, the kids we skate and all the community. This place is a LANDMARK! There was extensive damage done to the inside of the building. For now we are going to let the Fire Marshal and the Insurance Adjuster do their jobs. We will be closed for a while as it will take a lot of work to get all the renovations done and back open. I ask that you please follow us on Face Book and watch for more details and updates. I will keep you informed. If you hear it straight from me, then you know it’s true and not a rumor. I want to personally thank all the Kernersville Rescue and Fire Fighters that worked so hard today through the heat and smoke. You did a GREAT JOB!! Also to my FAMILY for their love and support and YOU my extended family, the SKATE WORLD FAMILY. WE WILL BE BACK. MY Love to you all and GOD BLESS. – Lisa and Brandon”

