today at 5:05 PM
Published 4:32 PM

WATCH: King City 10-year-old plays with seven-time Grammy winners Los Tigre del Norte

Paso Robles, Calif. (KION-TV)- Iconic norteño band Los Tigre del Norte was in Paso Robles Saturday and made one 10-year-old Monterey County boy's night.

Juanito Aguilar Argueta, 10, King City, was asked to come on stage and play accordion alongside the legendary group.

Juanito's father, Gabriel, said his son started playing accordion when he was eight. The moment is surreal for Juanito and his family.

Juanito "loves Los Tigres del Norte, and Jorge, the singer of the band, pointed to him out at the Paso Robles Midstate Fair," said Gabriel.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

