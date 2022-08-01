Sunak tries to close the gap on rival in UK leadership race

LONDON (AP) — One of the two contenders to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is defending his decision to quit the government, a move that helped end Johnson’s scandal-tarnished leadership. Allies of Johnson accuse Rishi Sunak of treachery for stepping down as U.K. Treasury chief last month. More than 50 government ministers went on to quit, leaving Johnson no choice but to resign as Conservative Party leader. Sunak said Monday that his critics are “looking at the last few months of the government with slightly rose-tinted glasses.” Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss are running to succeed Johnson as party leader. The winner will be chosen by Conservative Party members across the country, and polls of party members give Truss the edge.

