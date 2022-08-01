Spain moves to replace Franco regime Offical Secrets Law

MADRID (AP) — Spain has unveiled a proposed a new Official Secrets Law to replace one enacted under the late dictator Gen. Francisco Franco. The current law allows information to be kept secret forever, but the new legislation would set declassification terms ranging from four to 50 years. That is in line with standards among NATO and European Union member countries. The proposed law sets four levels of secrecy — restricted, confidential, secret and top secret. The final decision on whether to release the top secret information would remain in the hands of the government. Information ranked as restricted, confidential or secret could be reclassified by ministers and other high-ranked officials, including military authorities.

