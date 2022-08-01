Serbia’s parliament convenes some 4 months after election

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s new parliament has convened for its first session, some four months after an election that reaffirmed the domination of autocratic President Aleksandar Vucic and his right-wing populists. Vucic’s Serbian Progressive Party holds the majority in the 250-member assembly and is expected to run the next government. Several opposition groups also made it into the parliament in the April 3 vote after they boycotted the previous election. Beleaguered opposition parties have complained that Vucic’s tight grip over mainstream media and the state institutions have made any election in the country far from free and fair. Vucic has denied the claims.

