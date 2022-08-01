Removal of large tree begins in Harrisburg

By Kate Merriman

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — The removal of an 80-year-old elm tree in Harrisburg got underway Monday.

City leaders said the tree is dangerous.

The roots and branches are covering multiple buildings around Clinton, Green, Penn and Harris streets.

Some branches fell during a storm about a month ago. The tree has also started to impact power lines, and officials are concerned that it could lead to an electrical fire.

Street closures, power outages expected

The block will be closed to all parking and through traffic until the close of business on Friday, Aug. 5.

The following street sections are closed:

Penn Street from Harris to Clinton. Harris Street from Penn to Green. Clinton Street from Penn to Green. PPL anticipates power outages in this square block radius on Monday, Aug. 1 and potentially Tuesday, Aug. 2.

PPL estimates approximately 56 customers and 25 homes will be impacted by the tree removal.

A tree removal truck is in place along Green Street between Harris and Clinton streets.

Day shelter available Residents are not being forced to leave their homes, but there will be a day shelter available if they do want to go somewhere else.

A city spokesperson said impacted residents can go to HACC Midtown’s building at 1523 N. 4th St. on Monday and Tuesday.

Residents will have a place to park their vehicles and cool off.

The Red Cross of Central Pennsylvania will provide water and snacks.

