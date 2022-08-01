Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin attack on tubers

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man has been charged in a weekend stabbing attack on people who were tubing on a river in western Wisconsin, including a teenager who was killed and four other people who were wounded. Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in St. Croix County, which sits along Wisconsin’s border with Minnesota. The judge set bond at $1 million cash for Miu, who appeared at the hearing by video. The family of the victim who died has identified him as 17-year-old Isaac Schuman, of Stillwater, Minnesota. He would have been a high school senior this fall.

