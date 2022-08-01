‘Just ridiculous,’ Community leaders call for end to gun violence after deadly shooting, offer resources

By Sarah Fili

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — North Omaha leaders call for an end to gun violence after a deadly shooting in the area.

Omaha police said it happened around 2:30 Sunday morning near 22nd and Lake streets.

Davonta Williams, 31, was killed and two other people were hurt.

Investigators said they believe the incident was gang-related.

Last summer, there was a rash of large groups in parking lots after hours along the 24th Street corridor.

That resulted in deadly violence as well.

Advocates said it’s time to spark up more efforts to shut down the groups and end the violence.

Omaha police investigators walked 24th Street Sunday afternoon, taking notes and searching for evidence.

Hours earlier, a man was gunned down in an empty lot just around the corner off the lake.

“It’s just ridiculous. Killing each other,” said Percy Bush, a community member.

Bush has lost three family members to gun violence and now hopes to help other families navigate their loss.

Officers said a large group had gathered in a closed lot.

It’s an issue community advocates have battled before.

“Don’t hang around and hang out in these parking lots. Just be safe and be aware of your surroundings. So, if you see things start to kind of heat up a little bit, it’s definitely time to go,” said Ricky Smith.

Smith is the director of The Empowerment Network. His agency goes out on weekends, encouraging people to leave those lots.

“We’ve got to start looking at more organized events and activities. And so, if that’s going to an establishment where there’s going to be security, a music live DJ, where everybody is safe, where everybody can go and park safely, go home safely,” Smith said.

The Empowerment Network’s focus is ending gun and gang violence.

“We’re really trying to be proactive. And so, we’re talking with our community leaders some of the other programs that are out there that provide direct intervention in prevention. I’m trying to have a strategic plan so that when we’re interacting, we are drawing on our own kind of community policing,” Smith said.

He said more than 700 kids are in a summer job program called Step Up and off the streets.

The Empowerment Network is also launching Youth 360 to help the community understand the impacts of gun violence.

Partnerships with Nebraska Medicine and Omaha police have also led to programs called Dusk to Dawn and Before the Casket to give kids a real-life look at the destruction gun violence causes.

The group also partners with YouTurn, which helps with conflict mediation.

“It’s on us to take ownership of our community. There’s other ways of instead of violence, you know, just to get home safely,” Smith said.

He said violent crime in North Omaha is down, especially in youth, so it’s just time to start being more visible again.

“We want our family members and friends to go out, have a great time. But then when it’s time to go home, everybody get home safely and be able to return to their families,” Smith said.

And for those who were at that gathering Saturday night:

“Don’t sit there and be silent. Let’s help this family find closure,” Bush said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.