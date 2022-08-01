GEICO closes all California locations

(KION-TV) — GEICO has closed its 38 California offices and has stopped selling insurance over the phone to people in California, a representative with the company told KION.

If you already have a policy, you can renew it or update it on the phone. New customers can set up a plan on the phone app.

Within the past few days, GEICO closed down offices in Sacramento, Roseville, and Modesto. The GEICO office in Roseville recently opened in July of 2021, only to be shut down a year late, according to Fox 40.

According to a company message from The Sacramento Bee, hundreds of workers are being laid off across California. Other media have reported that customers may not be able to purchase GEICO coverage over the phone.

“We continue to write policies in California, and we remain available through our direct channels for the more than 2.18 million California customers presently insured with us,” GEICO said to the Sacramento Bee.

While GEICO closed its stores in California, they remain open in other states.