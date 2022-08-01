Driver charged in deaths of 2 bicyclists on charity ride

IONIA, Mich. (AP) — A woman has been charged with causing the deaths of two bicyclists who were struck by her vehicle while riding in a weekend charity event in western Michigan. Five men were hit Saturday in Ionia County during a three-day endurance ride for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Mandy Benn was charged with operating while intoxicated causing death. Prosecutor Kyle Butler says Benn was trying to pass a UPS truck when she crossed the center line and hit the bicyclists. Benne had no alcohol in her system but had slurred speech and couldn’t follow instructions. The prosecutor say there’s evidence that she used prescription drugs.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.