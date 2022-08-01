Australian swimming coach facing sexual assault charges

A high-level Australian coach is facing 20 charges relating to the alleged sexual assault of young swimmers in the 1970s. Dick Caine was initially charged by New South Wales state police in June after being arrested at his home in Sydney. Eleven more charges were added Tuesday in Sutherland Local Court. The charges relate to five girls Caine was coaching in the 1970s and the sexual assault of a woman in 1992. The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reports that the 76-year-old Caine has terminal cancer and was granted bail because of his medical condition. His case has been adjourned to late August.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.