Astana reinstates cyclist Miguel Ángel López after probe

MADRID (AP) — Team Astana has reinstated Colombian rider Miguel Ángel López following an investigation into drug trafficking in Spain. López had been temporarily suspended by the Kazakhstani team after news he was being questioned in an investigation into the alleged activities of a Spanish doctor suspected of drug trafficking. The team said that “it was not in a position to continue the suspension or further deprive the rider of his contractual rights.” It said “the team will monitor the situation closely and will not hesitate to take resolute measures depending on the development of the situation.” The 28-year-old López is set to race in the Burgos Vuelta and Spanish Vuelta.

