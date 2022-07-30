Unvaccinated Djokovic still hopes to play at US Open

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic is holding out hope that he’ll be able to compete at the U.S. Open despite not being vaccinated against the coronavirus. The 21-time Grand Slam champion says on his social media accounts that he’s been training as if he’ll play at Flushing Meadows when the last major of the year begins Aug. 29. He wrote: “I am preparing as if I will be allowed to compete, while I await to hear if there is any room for me to travel to US. Fingers crossed!” The United States does not allow unvaccinated noncitizens to enter the country. That is why the Serb needed to sit out big events in Indian Wells, California, and Miami this season.

