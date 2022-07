DALLAS (AP) — Amanda Nunes won a unanimous five-round decision over Julianna Peña in the main event of UFC 277 on Saturday night at American Airlines Center to regain the women’s bantamweight championship that she lost last December. In the co-main event, Brandon Moreno defeated Kai Kara-France with a third-round TKO to win the interim championship in the men’s flyweight division.

