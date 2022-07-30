Lowe and Díaz homer, Rays beat Guardians 6-4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Lowe and Yandy Díaz homered as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-4. The Rays had dropped two consecutive games, getting one run and 10 singles in 18 innings over the stretch. Corey Kluber allowed four runs and eight hits with a season-high 10 strikeouts in six innings and improved to 2-0 in two career starts against Cleveland, where he won the AL Cy Young Award in 2014 and 2017. Pete Fairbanks struck out José Ramírez on three pitches with two on and two outs in the ninth to get his second save.

