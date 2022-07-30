Heeeeath! Former TE Miller named to Steelers’ Hall of Honor

LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Former tight end Heath Miller and late broadcaster Myron Cope are the latest members of the Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Honor. Miller and Cope headline the four-man class, which includes former offensive lineman Sam Davis and running back/wide receiver Ray Mathews. Miller is the franchise’s all-time leader in receptions by a tight end. He was twice elected to the Pro Bowl and won a pair of Super Bowls during a career that spanned from 2005-15. Cope spent more than three decades broadcasting Steeler games and invented the Terrible Towel, which has been a fixture at home games for years. The four-man class will officially be inducted on Nov. 11.

