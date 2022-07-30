Everton fan who helps refugees scores goal vs. Dynamo Kyiv

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — An Everton fan who has been helping Ukrainian refugees was brought on to take a penalty during the Premier League team’s preseason match against Dynamo Kyiv. Paul Stratton is a 44-year-old Liverpool municipal worker who has traveled to Poland to deliver supplies to refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Stratton, in full Toffees uniform, came on as a substitute toward the end of Everton and Dynamo’s “match for peace” at Goodison Park on Friday night. Everton manager Frank Lampard gave him instructions on the touchline before Stratton tucked away his penalty. The goal didn’t count and the game finished 3-0. The match was broadcast live nationally in Ukraine.

