Burling steers Kiwis into lead in SailGP’s Plymouth regatta

New Zealand skipper Peter Burling won one fleet race and finished second in the other two to take the lead in the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix Plymouth. It was the best day yet in Burling’s two seasons in tech tycoon Larry Ellison’s global league, which is contested in foiling 50-foot catamarans. He scored 28 points to take a six-point lead over trans-Tasman rival Tom Slingsby of two-time defending SailGP champion Team Australia, and Quentin Delapierre of France. The Kiwis are in strong position to make it to Sunday’s three-boat podium race, which will follow the final two fleet races.

