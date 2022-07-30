Alcaraz and Sinner to meet in Croatia Open final

UMAG, Croatia (AP) — Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz has overcome a second set scare to defeat qualifier Giulio Zeppieri 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 and advance to his seventh career ATP final at the Croatia Open. The 19-year-old Spaniard is in his tour-leading sixth final of the year. He won his maiden ATP title in Umag last year. Alcaraz had to overcome his first dropped set in the tournament and a roll of his ankle in the semifinal. He will play second-seeded Jannik Sinner who eased past fellow Italian Franco Agamenone 6-1, 6-3.

