today at 1:48 PM
Published 1:46 PM

Second Old Stage Road fire in two days burns barn and home

Calista Silva KION

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A fire that began in a barn on Old Stage Road was knocked down by firefighters Friday.

Salinas Fire said the fire spread into a residence but was knocked down quickly. The photo shows the barn was destroyed.

Read more: Fire on Old Stage Road spreads to multiple outbuildings in Salinas

The blaze began in the same location where a fire started on the 700 block of Old Stage Road on Thursday. There is no known cause for either fire.

There are also no reported injuries.

Stay with KION for further details.

Calista Silva

Chief Photographer for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

