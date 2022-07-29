Rosenqvist fights for job with pole-winning run at Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Felix Rosenqvist continues to fight for his seat in the IndyCar Series with a pole-winning run on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Swede earned his second pole of the season with a run of 1 minute, 10.2265 seconds in Friday qualifying. It’s the second pole of the season for Rosenqvist, who is making the case for keeping his ride in IndyCar with Arrow McLaren SP. The contract extension he recently signed with McLaren Racing gives boss Zak Brown the ability to shift Rosenqvist to Formula E next season. Alexander Rossi qualified second for Andretti Autosport and Pato O’Ward was third for McLaren.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.