Potapova upsets top-seeded Kontaveit at Prague Open

PRAGUE (AP) — Anastasia Potapova has upset top-seeded Anett Kontaveit 6-1, 6-1 to reach her third straight WTA semifinal. The Russian-born Potapova broke the Estonian five times as she raced to victory in just 49 minutes. She has not lost a set at the hard-court tournament so far. Potapova’s next opponent is China’s Qiang Wang, who prevailed over Magda Linette 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-4. Eighth-seeded Marie Bouzkova beat Oksana Selekhmeteva 6-3, 6-0 to advance to the semifinals where the Wimbledon quarterfinalist will play Linda Noskova in an all-Czech match.

