Palestinians say Israeli fire kills teen in West Bank rally

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says a 16-year-old Palestinian died afternoon shortly after he was wounded by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank. Amjad Abu Alia was wounded in the chest on Friday and pronounced dead after he was brought to the hospital. He was shot as some 250 Palestinians were protesting against Israeli settlements in the village of Mughayer, north of the city of Ramallah. Demonstrations against settlement expansions are a weekly occurrence in the West Bank, which Israel occupied in the 1967 war. The Palestinians argue that the building of settlements, which house half a million settlers, hinders an independent, contiguous Palestinian state in the future.

